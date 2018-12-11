Rolling Stone
Travis Scott, Post Malone, Panic! at the Disco to Headline 2019 Firefly Festival

Vampire Weekend, Tyler, the Creator, Zedd, Courtney Barnett, Gucci Mane, Brockhampton also recruited for Dover, Delaware fest

Travis Scott performs during his Astroworld TourTravis Scott in concert, United Center, Chicago, Illinois, USA - 06 Dec 2018

Travis Scott, Post Malone and Panic! at the Disco will headline Dover, Delaware's Firefly Music Festival in June 2019.

RMV/REX/Shutterstock

Travis Scott, Post Malone and Panic! at the Disco will headline the 2019 Firefly Music Festival, invading the Woodlands in Dover, Delaware from June 21st to 23rd.

Vampire Weekend, Tyler, the Creator, Zedd, Courtney Barnett, Death Cab for Cutie, Gucci Mane, Brockhampton, TLC and Car Seat Headrest also feature at the 2019 fest.

The wide-ranging lineup for Firefly, now in its eighth year, has also recruited Gunna, X Awolnation, X Ambassadors, Kygo, Deashboard Confessional, 070 Shake, Jessie Reyez, Snail Mail, Lauren Daigle, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, DJ Snake, Lykke Li and dozens more.

Tickets for the Firefly Music Festival go on sale Friday at the fest’s official site.

The 2018 Firefly boasted headlining sets from Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys and the Killers. While in recent years Firefly has spanned four days from Thursday to Sunday, the 2019 festival returns to its initial Friday-to-Sunday length.

2019 Firefly Music Festival

