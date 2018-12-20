Travis Scott to Perform at Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

Travis Scott will perform alongside Maroon 5 during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show.

A source close to the production confirmed Scott’s appearance to Rolling Stone, while the news was first reported by TMZ. Super Bowl LIII will be held February 3rd at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and the game will air on CBS.

The NFL confirmed that Maroon 5 would perform at Super Bowl LIII in September, and at the time the band was billed alongside “special guests.” The group’s proclivity for all-star collaborations opened up the possibility that they could be joined by artists like Cardi B (“Girls Like You”), SZA (“What Lovers Do”), Future (“Cold”) or Kendrick Lamar (“Don’t Wanna Know”).

While Scott has never collaborated with Maroon 5, the rapper has had a massive 2018 with the release of his latest album, Astroworld. The record recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album, while its Number One single, “Sicko Mode,” was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Scott also appears on Rolling Stone‘s January issue on newsstands January 1st.

To coincide with the Super Bowl, Bud Light will host the Super Bowl Music Fest, which will take place January 31st through February 2nd at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The festival will feature performances from Aerosmith, Ludacris, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty and more.