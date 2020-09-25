Travis Scott Enlists M.I.A., Young Thug for New Song ‘Franchise’

Travis Scott has teamed up with M.I.A. and Young Thug for his latest single, “Franchise.” On Thursday, he also premiered the video at IMAX screenings for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet before sharing it on YouTube at midnight.

The new visual, which the rapper self-directed alongside White Trash Tyler, was partially filmed at Michael Jordan’s Chicago area mansion. Luxury cars pull up to the gates sporting Jordan’s number “23.” Inside the mansion, Scott hangs with women, chills on the basketball court and parties on the grounds. He also joins Young Thug for a round of golf and a poker game. Meanwhile, M.I.A. is seen dancing in a field with mirrors and sheep. Each of them take turns on verses on the bumping track.

“Yup, in my white tee, yeah,” Scott raps on the hook with Young Thug. “Call up Hype Williams for the hype, please. It’s lit/Uh, they gonna wipe you before you wipe me/Unboxing my checks, not my Nikes, yeah.”

“Franchise” is Scott’s first official single since his April release of “The Scotts” featuring Kid Cudi. In August, Scott dropped “The Plan,” which appears in the film Tenet as well as in its soundtrack and it debuted on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Songs chart at Number 43. The Houston rapper has also recently appeared on Kanye West’s “Wash Us in the Blood,” Rosalía’s “TKN.”