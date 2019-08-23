Watch Travis Scott’s ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ Netflix Documentary Trailer

Netflix has announced a new documentary on Travis Scott. Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly traces the rapper’s relatively quick rise to fame and the new trailer for the White Trash Tyler-directed film traverses the rapper’s childhood, with commentary from family and friends, on through to his riveting performances. It arrives on the streaming service on August 28th.

The film follows Scott as he prepares for the release of his 2018 album, Astroworld, alongside reflecting on his come-up. The trailer weaves scenes from his exuberant live shows, including his Super Bowl Halftime show appearance, in between nostalgic footage of his early life (there’s a clip of him rapping as a kid in 2003) and shots of his family life and being a father. It also explores the rapper’s impact on his audience. “He saved my life,” a fan confesses.

The rapper teased the project on Thursday at a pop-up event in his Houston, Texas hometown. Scott took to Instagram to invite fans to a pop-up event at Houston’s Movie Exchange. The post included a photo featuring VHS tapes titled after the documentary and the spine described it as a “special bonus limited edition documentary video” and included Netflix branding.

Pop-up attendees took to social media to share photos and video from the event, which included posters that unveiled the release date and clips of the rapper signing the videotapes. “Join Travis Scott and the ragers on a rollercoaster ride to Astroworld,” a photo of the description on the back of the VHS tape revealed. “Tape includes never before seen footage including the making of Astroworld the album – early fatherhood – the founding of Cactus Jack the label – exclusive tour footage & much more.”

It’s Official!! @trvisXX just announced his pop up at 290 & 34th. Fans showed up within minutes. We’re about to see the surprise giveaway for #Houston fans. #khou11 🤫🤫 I know but am sworn to secrecy. #astroworld #TravisScott pic.twitter.com/hJbc5Tg5id — Shern-Min Chow 🙋🏻 (@ShernMinKHOU) August 22, 2019

Earlier this month, Scott appeared in Young Thug’s “The London” video alongside J. Cole. Scott’s Astroworld houses the rapper’s first Number One hit, “Sicko Mode,” featuring Drake, Swae Lee and Big Hawk. In July, he unveiled the video for Astroworld song “Wake Up.”

Back cover of @trvisXX’s Netflix documentary. Looks like we’re getting tour footage, founding of the label and some FATHERHOOD footage as well! #LookMomICanFly #LMICF pic.twitter.com/GCMIN9hmY6 — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) August 22, 2019