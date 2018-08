Travis Scott Lines Up Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour

Fresh off two weeks at Number One on the Billboard 200, Travis Scott has announced the Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour in support of his new album.

After Scott previously offered pre-sale tickets (“Season Pass”) to the Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour before any concerts were lined up – a maneuver that Nicki Minaj said cost her Queen the Number One spot on the Billboard 200 – the rapper has formally announced the trek’s dates.

Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour kicks off November 8th in Baltimore, Maryland and currently runs through December 19th at Los Angeles’ Forum. Along the way, on November 17th, Scott will stage the Astroworld Festival in his hometown Houston, Texas.

Trippie Redd, Sheck Wes, Gunna and Virgil Abloh will serve as support on the tour, which goes on sale beginning August 24th.

Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour

November 8 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

November 9 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

November 11 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

November 12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

November 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

November 15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

November 17- Houston, TX @ Astroworld Festival

November 19 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

November 21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

November 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

November 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

November 30 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

December 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

December 2 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

December 4 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

December 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

December 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

December 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

December 9 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

December 10 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center Omaha

December 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

December 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

December 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

December 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum