Travis Scott and Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant teamed up for an episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke. Naturally, the pair sang some of Scott’s songs, but they also ventured into other musical territory.

In a trailer for the episode, Durant is at the wheel with Scott riding shotgun. The pair trade verses on Scott’s “Sicko Mode” from Scott’s recently released third studio album, Astroworld, and also rhyme Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Scott’s “Goosebumps” from 2016’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight.

The Houston rapper showcased his wide range of genre tastes after telling Durant about a musical he starred in back in the day. “I was in a play called Kiss Me, Kate and it’s like one of my favorite songs” he confesses about “Too Darn Hot” as he drops a few bars of the song. They also take on Rick James’ “Super Freak.” The full episode is available via Apple TV.

Scott is in the midst of the second leg of his North American tour in support of Astroworld; he performs two shows in New York this weekend. Last month, Scott took the stage at the Grammys to deliver LP cuts “Stop Trying to Be God” and “No Bystanders.”