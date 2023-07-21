Travis Scott Releases ‘K-POP’ With The Weeknd, Bad Bunny

Following the news that, yes, his Utopia concert will take place at the Pyramids of Giza, Travis Scott released “K-POP” with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny on Thursday.

“Right time, you feel like the winner/Late night with you so far/I need you back sooner/You come back on this side/When she get back cooler/We run it back one time,” sing Scott and Bad Bunny in the chorus.

For The Weeknd’s part, the artist sings, “Mix the drugs with the pain/Let the waves leap away/You in Cannes and Saint Tropez callin’ out my name/Snow around in my face/You know I’m high off the K-Pop.”

The rapper teased the single on Wednesday, posting the cover art of a single sticky red lollipop and captioned the post, “La flame Bunny Abel.”

Earlier this month, Scott teased his upcoming album, Utopia — the follow-up to Astroworld that has been in the works for nearly three years — with the promise of a show that will livestream from Egypt. Travis Scott made the announcement on Instagram, and wrote, “UTOPIA LIVE AT THE PYRAMIDS TICKETS AND UTOPIA PACK On TRAVISSCOTT.COM.” The caption was accompanied by artwork indicating a livestream would take place on July 28 from the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Despite numerous Egyptian media outlets claiming the show had been canceled, Live Nation refuted the reports. “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate Utopia with you in Egypt!” Live Nation said in a statement shared with Rolling Stone.

In June, a grand jury in Houston determined that Scott and several workers and organizers behind the Astrowrold festival — where 10 people were killed in a 2021 crowd surge — would not face criminal charges. Trending Ryan Gosling Gifts BTS’ Jimin a Guitar From 'Barbie' Movie The Right-Wing Backlash Against 'Barbie' Is Hilariously Flopping Here’s What’s Wrong With Jason Aldean’s Vision of America Rapper G Herbo Agrees to Plead Guilty in Wire Fraud and Identity Theft Scheme

While the artist is preparing to drop his fourth studio album, a release date for Utopia has yet to be officially announced.