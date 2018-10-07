See Travis Scott Enlist John Mayer, Tame Impala for ‘SNL’ Performance

After Travis Scott teased on The Tonight Show that he had surprises in store for his debut Saturday Night Live musical guest spot, the rapper delivered by recruiting all-star guests like John Mayer, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and producer Mike Dean.

For Scott’s opening performance, the Houston rapper formed an unlikely supergroup with Mayer and Parker to perform a funky medley of “Skeletons” and “Astrothunder,” both from his latest record Astroworld. The performance also marked the first time Scott had played “Astrothunder” live.

Like Astroworld‘s cover art, The stage was meant to look like an amusement park with a woman riding on a rotating carousel horse. Later, Scott returned to the SNL stage with a performance of Astroworld standout “Sicko Mode” with Dean. Scott rapped the track upside down from an arcade console.

In addition to being SNL‘s musical guest, he also appeared in a sketch alongside host Awkwafina about a late-night dance off portraying a Mariah Carey backup dancer named Lil Bang Bang, who showed off his skills by dancing to the Jeopardy! theme song.

Next week’s Seth Meyers-hosted episode of SNL will feature musical guest Paul Simon.