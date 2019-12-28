Travis Scott Drops ‘JackBoys’ Short Film, ‘Gang Gang’ Video

Hours after Travis Scott dropped his JackBoys collaborative LP, the rapper unveiled a pair of visuals for the release, the JackBoys short film and a video for “Gang Gang.” The videos were co-directed by Scott (under the moniker Cactus Jack) and White Trash Tyler.

Both clips prominently feature the recently unveiled Tesla Cybertruck, and a press release accompanying the visuals states that Scott is the first person — other than Tesla CEO Elon Musk — to be seen with the futuristic vehicle.

Scott and his Jack Boys also toy around with Tesla’s flamethrower and Cyberquad ATV also appear in the videos.

The seven-song JackBoys includes a remix of Scott’s “Highest in the Room” with Rosalía and Lil Baby. Also on the JackBoys guest list are Young Thug, Quavo, Don Toliver and Sheck Wes, who appears in the “Gang Gang” video. Harmony Korine photographed the collaborative album’s Spring Breakers-inspired cover.

The mini-album marks Scott’s first release since his acclaimed 2018 LP Astroworld. “I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope shit and drop ‘Highest in the Room,’ and maybe put something around it,” Scott told Zane Lowe in October. ‘I’m in no rush frankly but I’m taking my time to come up with the next album. But I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat… I’m gearing up for something special. All I can say is JackBoys is on the way.”