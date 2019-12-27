Hear Travis Scott’s New ‘Jackboys’ Project With Quavo, Offset, Young Thug

Travis Scott has unveiled his new Jackboys project. The compilation album comprises contributions from artists on his Cactus Jack record label and additional collaborators, including Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Quavo, Offset, Young Thug and Pop Smoke.

Earlier this week, the rapper teased the release via Twitter along with a short trailer, which features quick cuts of cars speeding around at night in a junkyard and money being exchanged. “Whole gang is delirious,” he wrote. “Jackboys pack this week? Shall the fans eat!!!!!! Unbuckle your seat belts.”

WHOLE GANG IS DELIRIOUS

JACKBOYS PACK THIS WEEK?

SHALL THE FANS EAT !!!!!!

— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 24, 2019

The seven-song set includes a remix of Scott’s recent single, “Highest in the Room” featuring Rosalía and Lil Baby. Scott first mentioned Jackboys in a Zane Lowe interview in October. “I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope shit and drop ‘Highest in the Room,’ and maybe put something around it,” Scott said. ‘I’m in no rush frankly but I’m taking my time to come up with the next album. But I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat… I’m gearing up for something special. All I can say is Jackboys is on the way.”

Last month Scott joined Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne to perform “Take What You Want” at the American Music Awards.