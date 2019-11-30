Travis Scott Teases ‘Jack Boys’ Compilation Album

Travis Scott has teased a new compilation titled Jack Boys, a project that will reportedly highlight the talent signed to the rapper’s Cactus Jack Records label as well as Scott’s own music.

Scott announced the impending arrival of Jack Boys with the arrival of a new merchandise line Friday, with each item accompanied by a “digital download of Jack Boys upon release date.” According to Complex, the album is expected to feature Scott’s hit single “Highest in the Room” as well as contributions from Sheck Wes, Chase B, Don Toliver and more.

BLACK JACK COLLECTION LIVE ON https://t.co/nSrRheA8lJ GANG GANG 🍽 JACK BOYS SOON pic.twitter.com/xnvKSLmm6i — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 29, 2019

Scott first mentioned Jack Boys in a Zane Lowe interview in October. “I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope shit and drop ‘Highest in the Room,’ and maybe put something around it,” Scott said. “I’m in no rush frankly but I’m taking my time to come up with the next album. But I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat… I’m gearing up for something special. All I can say is Jack Boys is on the way.”

Genius adds that Jack Boys will arrive before the end of 2019; another Cactus Jack release, the Scott and Quavo collaborative album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, arrived days before Christmas 2017.

Scott’s last album was 2018’s multiplatinum and Grammy-nominated Astroworld. The rapper also recently appeared on Young Thug’s Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs-topping “Hot” as well as Post Malone’s “Take What You Want” alongside Ozzy Osbourne; that trio performed the single at the 2019 American Music Awards.