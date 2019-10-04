Watch Travis Scott Take a Surreal Trip in New ‘Highest in the Room’ Video

Travis Scott has unveiled the video for his new single, “Highest in the Room.” It’s the rapper’s first officially dropped song of 2019 and follows the release of his 2018 album, Astroworld.

In the Dave Meyers and Scott-directed video, the rapper takes a surreal trip through a dark, cloudy world, mirroring the moody vibe of the song. Figments of his imagination flit in and out, whether he has his head in the clouds (or is blowing some), is taken hostage and tortured, is at a strip club or is precariously walking a steel beam on an unfinished skyscraper.

On the track, Scott alludes to a relationship that can at turns sound like one with another person and also with drugs, blurring the lines where love and intoxication have equal weight. “She fill my mind up with ideas,” he raps on the chorus. “I’m the highest in the room/Hope I make it outta here/She saw my eyes she know I’m gone/I see some things that you might fear. “

While Thursday at midnight marked the official release of “Highest in the Room,” Scott has been performing the track on tour. The song was also initially teased in a Kylie Jenner cosmetics advertisement.

In a Facetime interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Scott discussed the timing for the single’s release. “I was just performing it; this is at a point where I’ve done it at so many shows and it’s been so fun doing it. I was like, ‘Man, I gotta just drop this.'”

He also hinted at new music to come. “I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope shit and drop ‘Highest in the Room,’ and maybe put something around it,” he continued. “Yeah, I mean, shit. I’m in no rush frankly, but I’m taking my time to come up with the next album. But I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat.”