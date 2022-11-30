Travis Scott Directs Future’s ‘712PM’ Video in Music Comeback

Future released a new video for “712PM,” the opening track off of his latest album I Never Liked You, on Monday. Directed by Travis Scott, the video offers slick visuals paired with all the makings of modern Hollywood as a parade of Benz and a Maybach flash across the screen while Future, draped in fur, raps in front of a blazing fire.

The visual follows previously released I Never Liked You videos "Worst Day," "Wait For U," "Puffin on Zootiez," "Holy Ghost," "Love You Better," and "Massaging Me." Scott also collaborated with Future in September, serving as the creative director for his "Love You Better" performance on Jimmy Fallon Live.

The “712PM” collaboration also marks another major project for Scott, who was slowly made his comeback in the months after 10 people died and scores more were injured at his Astroworld Festival last year. Since then, Scott has performed sporadically and launched a Las Vegas residency. He’s also recently partnered with Pharrell for a new track, “Down in Atlanta,” and is scheduled to headline a one-day music festival, Mirror Mirror, honoring late designer Virgil Abloh, with Skepta on Dec. 3 at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in Miami.

Earlier this year, I Never Liked You debuted atop the Billboard 200, earning Future his eighth No. 1 album. He also joined Burna Boy, Tems, and Rihanna on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack for the second Black Panther film in early November. Future will also be joining a stacked-lineup for Rolling Loud New York, headlining the three-day event at Queens’ Citi Field with Nick Minaj and A$AP Rocky.