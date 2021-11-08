Travis Scott Will Cover Funeral Costs of Those Killed at Astroworld

Travis Scott has issued a release announcing that he will pay funeral expenses for the eight victims of a deadly crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5.

Several died and more than 300 were injured during Scott’s set last week, with those among the dead ranging from 14 and to 27 years old. John Hilgert, 14, was a young baseball enthusiast who got Astroworld tickets for his birthday; Franco Patino was a college student studying biomedical engineering to help his mother; Brianna Rodriguez was a “beautiful, vibrant” aspiring dancer; Danish Baig was an AT&T employee who reportedly died trying to save his wife; and Rudy Peña was the youngest of five siblings, a former high school football player studying criminal justice at Laredo College.

Authorities are still gathering information on the victims, who also included Franco’s best friend, college student and graphic artist Jacob Jurinek; computer science student Axel Acosta; and University of Mississippi student Madison Dubiski.

Scott also announced that he has partnered with BetterHelp to supply free online therapy to attendees in need.