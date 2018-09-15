Travis Scott, Frank Ocean Downplay Alleged Cease-and-Desist Letter

Frank Ocean has responded to claims that he issued an alleged cease-and-desist letter to Travis Scott requesting that Ocean be removed from the Astroworld track “Carousel.”

While TMZ initially reported that an alleged cease-and-desist letter was issued by Ocean because he supposedly didn’t like the vocals on the track, the singer responded to the claims in a Tumblr post.

“I think the song sounds cool, I did it in like 20 minutes and the mix sounds the way Travis wanted it to sound for his record,” Ocean wrote. “I also approved it before it came out so the cease and desist wasn’t about 🔊 it was about 🏳️‍🌈. Me and Travis resolved it amongst ourselves weeks ago. 💖”

On Friday, Scott seemingly addressed the issues with an Instagram post of a Frank Ocean T-shirt with his own merchandise. “Someone I call family and always will,” Travis wrote. “Has taught me a ton. And a true inspiration in an out of the Stu Gang.”

Scott released Astroworld in early August, which garnered rave reviews across the board and hit number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 charts.