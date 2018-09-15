Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Pink Floyd's Rick Wright: 12 Essential Songs Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean Downplay Alleged Cease-and-Desist Letter

‘Blonde’ singer disputes claims that reported legal action referred to sound quality of ‘Astroworld’ song “Carousel”

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Travis ScottReading Festival, UK - 24 Aug 2018

Travis Scott and Frank Ocean downplayed an alleged cease-and-desist letter revolving around the 'Astroworld' track "Carousel."

RMV/REX/Shutterstock

Frank Ocean has responded to claims that he issued an alleged cease-and-desist letter to Travis Scott requesting that Ocean be removed from the Astroworld track “Carousel.”

While TMZ initially reported that an alleged cease-and-desist letter was issued by Ocean because he supposedly didn’t like the vocals on the track, the singer responded to the claims in a Tumblr post.

“I think the song sounds cool, I did it in like 20 minutes and the mix sounds the way Travis wanted it to sound for his record,” Ocean wrote. “I also approved it before it came out so the cease and desist wasn’t about 🔊 it was about 🏳️‍🌈. Me and Travis resolved it amongst ourselves weeks ago. 💖”

On Friday, Scott seemingly addressed the issues with an Instagram post of a Frank Ocean T-shirt with his own merchandise. “Someone I call family and always will,” Travis wrote. “Has taught me a ton. And a true inspiration in an out of the Stu Gang.”

Scott released Astroworld in early August, which garnered rave reviews across the board and hit number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 charts.

In This Article: Frank Ocean, Travis Scott

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad