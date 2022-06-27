Travis Scott Plans First Major Post-Astroworld Concert

Travis Scott is slated to perform his first individual ticketed concert since last November’s deadly Astroworld tragedy. Scott will be playing at London’s 02 Arena on August 6th.

While Scott has already performed publicly since the disaster — he played a late-night set in Miami in May and played private events for a pre-Oscars party and a Coachella afterparty — the show marks the first of his own ticketed concerts. Scott’s been trickling back into live shows this year on the festival circuit with headlining dates at Primavera Sound in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Santiago, Chile and São Paulo, Brazil coming up this fall. Earlier this month, Scott was announced as a headliner for Day n’ Vegas, his first U.S. festival since Astroworld. Scott also performed at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

Scott, alongside Astroworld’s promoters Live Nation and Scoremore among several other defendants, is currently facing hundreds of lawsuits and up to hundreds of millions of dollars in potential damages following the deaths of 10 people and injuries to hundreds of others after a brutal crowd surge at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston last November. Since the event, Scott and his team have repeatedly denied any liability for the event and launched a foundation called Project HEAL, whose initiatives include addressing concert safety.

“My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be,” Scott wrote on Instagram to announce the foundation in March. “I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”

Tericia Blount, whose 9-year-old grandson Ezra Blount was among the victims who died from their injuries after Astroworld previously criticized the foundation as a means of winning over the public’s favor. “It’s a PR stunt. He’s pretty much trying to sway the jurors before they’re even assembled,” Blount told Rolling Stone in March. “He’s trying to make himself look good, but it doesn’t look that way to someone with our eyes. What we’re seeing is that he’s done wrong, and now he’s trying to be the good guy and trying to give his own verdict on safety.”

Scott’s performance at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena will be put on by AEG and UK concert promoters SJM.