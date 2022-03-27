Travis Scott’s First Post-Astroworld Performance: A Private Pre-Oscars Party

Travis Scott performed for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy Saturday night at a private, celebrity-filled, pre-Oscars house party in Bel Air, California.

TMZ first reported about Scott’s short performance, which included a mixture of rapping and DJ-ing at a bash reportedly attended by Leo DiCaprio, Venus and Serena Williams, YG, and Tobey Maguire.

Video emerged Sunday morning of Scott delivering his hit “Sicko Mode” for the house’s guests, marking the first time he’s been on the mic in front of a crowd since the Astroworld festival tragedy in Nov. 2021 where 10 fans were killed from injuries they sustained during a fatal crowd rush at Houston’s NRG Park.

While Scott hasn’t exactly been in hiding since the incident — it’s hard to avoid the spotlight when you’re dating a Kardashian, and he has attended public events like basketball games and Super Bowl parties in the months following the tragedy — his appearance at the pre-Oscars party suggests he’s readying to resume his music career, despite the many lawsuits he’s currently facing.

Both the families of victims of the tragedy as well as hundreds of those injured in the crowd surge have sued the rapper and the Astroworld promoters, including a $2 billion class action lawsuit filed against them. Outside of the bitter court battles, Scott recently announced his Project Heal event safety initiative, which families of Astroworld victims have blasted as a “PR stunt.”

Scott will reportedly face a much-larger crowd on a much-bigger stage in April if, as Kanye West has claimed, the rapper joins West onstage during Ye’s two headlining sets at Coachella; Scott was originally announced as a headliner at the fest — he was initially supposed to headline the 2020 Coachella before the Covid-19 pandemic — but his 2022 gigs there were nixed following the Astroworld tragedy.