 Travis Scott's First Post-Astroworld Performance: A Pre-Oscars Party - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Supreme Court's Clarence and Ginni Thomas Scandal Is Unprecedented
Home Music Music News

Travis Scott’s First Post-Astroworld Performance: A Private Pre-Oscars Party

Rapper delivers “Sicko Mode” at celeb-filled house party in Bel Air, his first performance since the Astroworld tragedy in Nov. 2021

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
travis scott dior cactus jack collaboration postponetravis scott dior cactus jack collaboration postpone

Travis Scott

Rick Kern/Getty Images

Travis Scott performed for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy Saturday night at a private, celebrity-filled, pre-Oscars house party in Bel Air, California.

TMZ first reported about Scott’s short performance, which included a mixture of rapping and DJ-ing at a bash reportedly attended by Leo DiCaprio, Venus and Serena Williams, YG, and Tobey Maguire.

Video emerged Sunday morning of Scott delivering his hit “Sicko Mode” for the house’s guests, marking the first time he’s been on the mic in front of a crowd since the Astroworld festival tragedy in Nov. 2021 where 10 fans were killed from injuries they sustained during a fatal crowd rush at Houston’s NRG Park.

Related Stories

'I Need to Step Up': Travis Scott Launches Event Safety Initiative in Wake of Astroworld Tragedy
Travis Scott Defends Safety Initiative After Astroworld Victim's Family Calls It 'PR Stunt'

Related Stories

elvis presley
Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)

While Scott hasn’t exactly been in hiding since the incident — it’s hard to avoid the spotlight when you’re dating a Kardashian, and he has attended public events like basketball games and Super Bowl parties in the months following the tragedy — his appearance at the pre-Oscars party suggests he’s readying to resume his music career, despite the many lawsuits he’s currently facing.

Both the families of victims of the tragedy as well as hundreds of those injured in the crowd surge have sued the rapper and the Astroworld promoters, including a $2 billion class action lawsuit filed against them. Outside of the bitter court battles, Scott recently announced his Project Heal event safety initiative, which families of Astroworld victims have blasted as a “PR stunt.”

Scott will reportedly face a much-larger crowd on a much-bigger stage in April if, as Kanye West has claimed, the rapper joins West onstage during Ye’s two headlining sets at Coachella; Scott was originally announced as a headliner at the fest — he was initially supposed to headline the 2020 Coachella before the Covid-19 pandemic — but his 2022 gigs there were nixed following the Astroworld tragedy.

In This Article: AstroworldFest, Travis Scott

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.