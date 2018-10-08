See Travis Scott Bring Fan Onto ACL Fest Stage, Give Him His Hat

After an injured Childish Gambino bowed out of his ACL fest appearance scheduled for Sunday night, Travis Scott was jetted from New York City to Austin, Texas just hours after he taped his performance on Saturday Night Live — that included all-star guests John Mayer, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and producer Mike Dean.

“Two hands to the sky,” he commanded his Austin fans at the Amex stage. “And love to Childish Gambino!” Flames and fog engulfed the stage as he ran through “Stargazing,” “Upper Echelon” and “Dark Knight Dummo.”

Scott spotted a fan in the crowd wielding a sign and beckoned him to the stage. “You, with the sign,” said Scott — pointing to a fan in the crowd — “Come here. Let him through.” Security promptly plucked a gangly young fan from inside the screaming mob, and the boy immediately stoked the crowd with the bravado of a pro, ripping his shirt off in the process. Scott kicked off his 2016 hit “Goosebumps” by handing off the mic to the boy, whose own Auto-Tuned raps didn’t miss a beat. Scott topped off the song by giving his guest the hat off his head.

The second weekend of the Austin City Limits Festival takes place October 12th-14th.