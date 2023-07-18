Travis Scott’s Egypt Concert Has Not Been Canceled, Live Nation Says

Travis Scott’s Utopia concert at the Pyramids of Giza will go ahead as planned, Live Nation said, refuting reports from numerous Egyptian media outlets that said the show had been canceled.

“There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate Utopia with you in Egypt!” Live Nation said in a statement shared with Rolling Stone. The show will take place July 28.

According to reports, Egyptian authorities had decided to revoke the permit granted for Scott’s concert, saying the show “goes against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.” The decision was reportedly handed down by the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate, a group responsible for approving and issuing permits for concerts.

In a statement shared with the press, the Musicians Syndicate said that it had “welcomed various art forms and concert in recent months,” but had “set conditions and regulation to safeguard the customs and traditions inherited b yeti Egyptian people.”

The Syndicate went on to say that it came to its decision after “examining social media opinions and feedback,” as well as news reports that included “authenticated images and information about peculiar rituals performed by [Scott] during his performance.” This, the Syndicate said, stood in opposition to “our authentic societal values and traditions.”

Scott announced the Pyramids show earlier this month, indicating that the concert would also be live-streamed. Scott is also preparing to drop his new album, Utopia, though a release date hasn’t been officially announced yet. The LP will mark Scott’s first solo album since 2018’s Astroworld, while it will also follow his 2019 collaborative LP, JackBoys.

Last month, a grand jury in Houston determined that Scott and several workers and organizers behind the Astrowrold festival — where 10 people were killed in a 2021 crowd surge — would not face criminal charges. Scott performed for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy last spring and has since performed several shows, including festivals like Rolling Loud L.A. and Miami.