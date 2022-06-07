Travis Scott to Headline Day N Vegas, His First U.S. Festival Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott has booked his first U.S. festival appearance since a massive crowd surge at his own Astroworld fest led to scores of injuries and 10 deaths. The rapper is set to headline Day N Vegas, which will take place Sept. 2 through 4 at the Las Vegas Festival Ground.

Scott was actually booked to headline Day N Vegas last year, but dropped out as it was scheduled to take place just one week after Astroworld (he was replaced by Billie Eilish). Day N Vegas is organized by Goldenvoice, the same concert promoter behind Coachella and Stagecoach; a rep for the company did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment on the decision to book Scott less than a year after the Astrowrold tragedy.

While Day N Vegas is, so far, the only U.S. festival Scott is scheduled to play this year, it was previously announced that he would play several iterations of the Primavera Sound festival in South America. The first show will take place Nov. 6 in Sao Paolo, Brazil (one day after the first anniversary of the Astroworld tragedy), while subsequent sets will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Nov. 12) and Santiago, Chile (Nov. 13).

Scott has been sliding back into the public eye in recent months. In March, he appeared at a pre-Oscars party and video captured him rapping and DJing for a brief moment. During the first weekend of Coachella in April, he reportedly performed five songs from the DJ booth at a late-night afterparty. His first major public appearance was a performance at the Miami club E11even last month, while soon after that he debuted new music during a televised performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Scott is a main defendant in more than 380 lawsuits that have been filed by Astroworld victims and attendees, all of which have been combined into one master case. The suits are seeking billions of dollars in damages from Scott, Live Nation, Contemporary Services Corp., Apple, and others, alleging that Astroworld was negligently planned and staged and that the crowd surge during Scott’s performance was preventable. Scott and the other defendants have denied the allegations against them, with the rapper specifically claiming he did not know how bad the situation was during his performance until after he got off stage.

Along with Scott, the other headliners for Day N Vegas 2022 include SZA and J. Cole. The festival will also feature performances from Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Summer Walker, Baby Keem, Trippie Redd, Pusha T, T-Pain, City Girls, Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Syd, and Jhené Aiko. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m. PT via the festival’s website.