Travis Scott Wants to Connect With ‘Every Family Affected’ by Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott’s team has released a new statement Thursday asking family members of those impacted by the Astroworld tragedy to email the rapper directly.

“Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons,” the rapper and his team said. “He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected.”

Scott and his team asked those families to “please send an email to [AW21information@gmail.com] where we will have a team on hand to assist.”

Nine people have been confirmed dead in the aftermath of Astroworld, with hundreds more injured and over 20 hospitalized. Following the tragedy in Houston, Scott first tweeted in a statement, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

The rapper later added in an Instagram video that stated that he and his team were trying to identify families of the victims to “help assist them through this tough time.”