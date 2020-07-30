Travis Scott Is Charging $12 for Travis Scott Hand Sanitizer

Travis Scott is on a mission to put his name everything he can. Reese’s Puffs, Nerf Guns, Air Jordans, Fortnite, key chains, water bottles, most types of apparel — nothing is safe. The Houston rapper is a king of capitalism and his thirst to emblazon his likeness on an increasing number of products knows no bounds. Scott’s most recent product drop is even timelier than usual.

For $12, you can get a Cactus Jack Hand Sanitizer made of 72% alcohol (with a hint of agave scent). The labeling promises that the sanitizer “kills 99% of germs…La Flame burns the other 1%,” which seems like a scientific claim Scott cannot hope to back up. A face mask will set one back $25. But for the high rollers, there’s the Cactus Jack SafeTouch — a plastic contraption with an “antimicrobial powder coated exterior” meant to grab things — that retails for $30. At this time, it’s not apparent what makes Scott’s personalized hand sanitizer or face masks different than cheaper options available at your local stores besides the fact that it features his branding. Similarly, it’s unclear if this merchandise is purely a profit play or if there will be donations to any charities or causes championing relief during this pandemic.

Travis Scott isn’t the first musician or even millionaire to use COVID-19 to their benefit, and he won’t be the last. Expecting the insanely wealthy to not act insanely wealthy is a fool’s errand. As long as Scott is slapping his name on anything and everything maybe he can drop some Cactus Jack-branded gas masks, picket signs, and night vision goggles for the class revolution. It’ll at least buy him some goodwill.