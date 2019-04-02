×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next See the Highwomen's Live Debut at Loretta Lynn Birthday Show Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Travis Scott, Cardi B Lead 2019 Made in America Festival Lineup

Juice WRLD, James Blake, Anderson .Paak among artists tapped for the Jay-Z curated fest

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
cardi b travis scott

RMV/REX/Shutterstock, Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Travis Scott and Cardi B will headline Jay-Z’s curated Made in America festival. In its eighth year, the two-day event takes place Labor Day Weekend, August 31st through September 1st, at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Juice WRLD, James Blake, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Kaskade, Kodak Black, Bazzi, Jorja Smith, Blueface, Pink Sweat$, Jacob Banks, Kaytranada, Grace Carter, Kayzo, Tierra Whack, Roddy Ricch, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Hippie Sabotage, SG Lewis (DJ Set), MadeinTYO, DaBaby, Amber Mark, Megan Thee Stallion, KASAI, Channel Tres, elephante, Phantoms, Set Mo, 99 Neighbors and Calboy are also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale on Friday; presale tickets are currently available to American Express Card members as well as TIDAL members through Thursday. TIDAL members will also have access to exclusive member benefits during the festival, including fast-track entrance, lounge access and artist meet-and-greets. The music streaming service will also livestream the festival.

This year, Made in America festival’s official charity partner is ACLU of Pennsylvania. A portion of the net proceeds will also support REFORM Alliance. Launched by Jay-Z and Meek Mill, the initiative seeks to “dramatically reduce the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal justice system – starting with probation and parole.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad