Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Films Inks Deal With A24, Teases ‘Utopia’ Film

Travis Scott’s production company Cactus Jack Films has signed a deal with A24, the indie distributor behind Moonlight, Midsommar, Uncut Gems, the HBO series Euphoria, and more.

Scott revealed the deal with an Instagram post of a script, announcing that it represents their first project together. A representative for Scott confirmed to Variety that the project’s title is Utopia, and it will reportedly be released in affiliation with Scott’s upcoming album.

Scott’s Cactus Jack brand has so far inked partnerships with McDonald’s, the video game Fortnite and more, and has dipped its toes in everything from fashion to video content to hard seltzer.

The rapper has not revealed a release date yet for his Astroworld follow-up — or the attached A24 project, but he told Variety earlier this year: “I’m totally working on an album — I definitely care more about making albums than just dropping songs. I like dropping songs as much as I wanna drop them, but I love albums — I grew up on them.”

Scott did unveil a new single at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival using an elaborate scheme involve QR codes and a drone and is reportedly set to appear on a new Kanye West track “Praise God,” which West will premiere at his new album’s Atlanta listening party event on July 22nd.