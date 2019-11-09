 Fans Injured in Stampede Outside Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival – Rolling Stone
Fans Injured in Stampede Outside Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

Three people sustain leg injuries after they are trampled in rush past barricades before gates open

Travis Scott performs on stage during Day 2 of Music Midtown 2019, in Atlanta2019 Music MidTown, Atlanta, USA - 15 Sep 2019

Three people were hospitalized after a stampede occurred before Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston opened its gates.

Three people were hospitalized after a stampede occurred in the moments before Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston opened its gates.

The rapper posted video on Instagram of fans pushing down barricades and running toward the NRG Park parking lot prior to noon Saturday, when gates were scheduled to open for the sold-out crowd of 50,000 festivalgoers.

The Houston Fire Department confirmed to Houston’s KTRK ABC 13 that three people were transferred to nearby Memorial Hermann hospital with leg injuries they sustained after being trampled.

“Da youth dem control the frequency,” Scott wrote of the incident. “Everyone have fun. Ragers set tone when I come out tonight. Be safe rage hard.

The 2019 Astro World Festival will feature performances by Scott, Migos, Pharrell Williams, Marilyn Manson, Rosalia, Megan Thee Stallion, Da Baby and more.

