Travis Scott Announces Astroworld Festival Lineup One Day Before Astroworld Festival

Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug and Sheck Wes (plus many more) set to appear at Scott’s Houston festival on Saturday

Travis Scott, Lil Wayne and Post Malone headline Astroworld.

Richard Nicholson/Music Pics/REX Shutterstock, Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX Shutterstock, Jason Sheldon/REX Shutterstock

In August, Travis Scott announced that, instead of a Houston stop on his tour in support of Astroworld, he would throw the inaugural edition of ‘Astroworld Festival.’ It made sense: Scott spent the run up to the release of his latest album talking about how much he wanted to give back to the city of Houston — it was named after a shuttered amusement park, and Scott’s intention was to attempt to bring some excitement for the kids still in his hometown. A date was given, and a location, then the $150 tickets sold out. All without Scott so much as releasing a lineup for the festival.

On Friday — one day before ‘Astroworld Festival’ — Scott took to his Instagram page to announce the lineup. It’s a star-studded affair, if low on surprises, making up much of what’s made mainstream hip-hop tick in 2018. Scott, obviously, is headlining, alongside Post Malone and Lil Wayne. Frequent collaborators Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd and Metro Boomin are also set to appear, as well as Scott’s Cactus Jack signee Sheck Wes. You can check out the full lineup below.

If you didn’t get tickets before now but are dying to go, it appears the “Stargazing VIP” ($350 + $65 fee) and the “No Bystanders VIP” ($650 + $100) ticket packages are available.

