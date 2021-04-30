Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest Will Return in November

Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival will return to NRG Park in Houston, Texas this fall.

The fest will return with an expanded two-day format, November 5th and 6th, and will be centered around the theme, “Open Your Eyes to a Whole New World.” Scott is confirmed as one of the festival’s headliners, and will help curate the rest of the lineup, though additional artists have yet to be announced.

Tickets for Astroworld will go on sale next Wednesday, May 5th at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT via the festival’s website. The festival is encouraging fans to purchase tickets despite not knowing the full lineup, as the previous two installments of Astroworld sold out before the full lineup was revealed.

A trailer for Astroworld 2021 was also released, featuring footage from previous years, complete with audio from news anchors describing the wild scenes.

Along with headlining Astroworld, Scott was recently announced as one of the headliners for Rolling Loud Miami, which is set to take place June 23rd through 25th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The rapper has yet to release any new solo music this year, though dropped a string of tracks in 2020, including “The Plan” from the Tenet soundtrack, “The Scotts,” an eponymous cut for his collaboration with Kid Cudi, and “Franchise” featuring M.I.A. and Young Thug. Scott’s last album, Astroworld, was released in 2018.