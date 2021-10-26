Travis Scott Unveils Stacked Astroworld Fest 2021 Lineup Featuring Young Thug, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA

Travis Scott has shared the full lineup for his upcoming music festival Astroworld, which takes place on November 5th and 6th this fall. The “Sicko Mode” rapper will headline with appearances from Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more.

“November come won’t you pop out at the fest. 3rd annual Astroworld fest line is now here,” Scott wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to utopia we morphed the grounds into a new universe this year can’t wait for y’all to seeee it. And I’m bringing some avengers wit me.”

The lineup also features Master P, Young Thug with artists from his YSL records imprint, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Yves Tumor, Toro y Moi, Chase B, Bia, Teezo Touchdown, Metro Boomin, SoFaygo, and Houston All Stars.

Tickets to the festival, taking root at Houston, Texas’ NRG Park, sold out following the original general sale of tickets back in May. Each installment of Astroworld has sold out before the official lineup was revealed.

Scott shared a trailer for the festival earlier this year to introduce the newly implemented “Open Your Eyes to a Whole New World” theme, highlighting clips from past years as a nod towards what to expect for year three.