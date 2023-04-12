Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti Lead Rolling Loud Miami Lineup

Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti are set to headline Rolling Loud Miami, which takes place at Hard Rock Stadium July 21 through 23.

This year, the festival has expanded beyond its usual hip-hop bookings to include artists of other genres, such as Pinkpantheress, Turnstile, Foushée, and Bryson Tiller. Also on the lineup is Spanish-language rapper Yovngchimi.

Though the fest is branching out, its hip-hop roots remain at the core, and this year's edition includes A-listers Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, City Girls, Don Toliver, Rae Sremmurd and Freddie Gibbs alongside rising acts Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Central Cee, and GloRilla. Per a press release, the fest said the event will "bring a diverse complement of surprises and special guests into the fold." Last year, Kanye West, who had dropped off the original lineup, made a brief appearance during Lil Durk's set.

Tickets for the festival go on sale April 14 via Rolling Loud Miami’s website, with 3-day general and general+ admission, VIP and VIP+ ticket options, and shuttle and hotel booking offerings.

While the Rolling Loud franchise recently rolled out its California fest in March at Hollywood Park, its plans for Rolling Loud New York were canceled that same month after being held in 2019, 2021, and 2022. Rolling Loud Thailand will debut April 13-15 with Travis Scott, Cardi B, and Chris Brown headlining. Over the summer, the franchise heads to Europe for the second annual Rolling Loud Portugal, the first-ever Rolling Loud Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and the inaugural Rolling Loud Germany in Munich.