Travis Scott Says He’s ‘Absolutely Devastated’ After Astroworld Tragedy

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life,” rapper says in statement

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Travis Scott at Astroworld 2021

WireImage

Travis Scott issued a statement Saturday morning following a crowd surge at his Astroworld Fest in Houston that resulted in the deaths of eight people and hundreds of injuries.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” Scott tweeted. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

Scott added, “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all.”

Astroworld organizers said in a previous statement, “Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight — especially those we lost and their loved ones. 

“We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday,” organizers continued, “As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to Houston Police.

