Travis Scott Finally Adds His Verse to 21 Savage’s ‘Out for the Night’

Scott raps about his stellar 2018 on the just-released ‘i am > i was’

21 Savage promised a Travis Scott verse was coming for his album i am > i was on its release date, even though it wasn’t ready for its appearance on streaming services. He even warned fans that Travis’ verse would blow their headphones up. Thankfully, Savage delivered — even if the late addition of Scott is peak streaming wizardry.

The Astroworld rapper lends his vocals to “out for the night – part 2,” which isn’t to be confused with “out for the night.” Scott’s contribution feels less like a cohesive feature and more like Travis rapping on an entirely new beat and grafting it onto 21 Savage’s song. He nearly admits as much during the opening of his verse: “P-pardon my lateness, this beat hittin’, slap,” he spits over dark synths.

To his credit, the Rolling Stone cover star delivers a blistering verse, which doubles as a recap of the most successful year of his career. He brags about resurrecting the spirit of Six Flags AstroWorld, mentions the success of his national tour and a special someone raiding his closet (because celebrities — they’re just like us). The year of La Flame continues.

