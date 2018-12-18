Travis Scott Sets 2019 ‘Astroworld: Wish You Were Here’ Tour Dates

Travis Scott has scheduled a second leg of North American dates for the rapper’s Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour, a trek in support of Scott’s 2018 LP Astroworld.

The 2019 leg of the tour Rolling Stone called “the greatest show on Earth” kicks off January 25th in Vancouver, British Columbia and continues through March 24th in Charlotte, North Carolina. Additionally, Scott has already secured a pair of headlining gigs at Gulf Shores, Alabama’s Hangout Festival and Dover, Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival.

Three Astroworld: Wish You Were Here shows that were postponed in 2018 (Milwaukee, Hartford and Tampa) have been rescheduled for the 2019 trek; tickets for the original date will be honored at the makeup shows. General on-sale for the 2019 leg begins December 20th.

Scott’s Astroworld was named the sixth best album of 2018 by Rolling Stone, while his “Sicko Mode” finished Number 10 on our 50 Best Songs of 2018 list.

Travis Scott Tour Dates

January 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

January 27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

January 29 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

February 4 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

February 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

February 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

February 11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

February 13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

February 17 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

February 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

February 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

February 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

February 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

February 24 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

February 26 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

February 28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 5 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 9 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

March 12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

March 15 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

March 17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

March 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center