Travis Scott Sets 2019 ‘Astroworld: Wish You Were Here’ Tour Dates

Travis Scott has scheduled a second leg of North American dates for the rapper’s Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour, a trek in support of Scott’s 2018 LP Astroworld.
The 2019 leg of the tour Rolling Stone called “the greatest show on Earth” kicks off January 25th in Vancouver, British Columbia and continues through March 24th in Charlotte, North Carolina. Additionally, Scott has already secured a pair of headlining gigs at Gulf Shores, Alabama’s Hangout Festival and Dover, Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival.
Three Astroworld: Wish You Were Here shows that were postponed in 2018 (Milwaukee, Hartford and Tampa) have been rescheduled for the 2019 trek; tickets for the original date will be honored at the makeup shows. General on-sale for the 2019 leg begins December 20th.
Scott’s Astroworld was named the sixth best album of 2018 by Rolling Stone, while his “Sicko Mode” finished Number 10 on our 50 Best Songs of 2018 list.
Travis Scott Tour Dates
January 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
January 27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
January 29 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
February 4 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
February 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
February 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
February 11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
February 13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
February 17 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
February 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
February 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
February 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
February 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
February 24 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
February 26 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
February 28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
March 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
March 5 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 9 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
March 12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
March 15 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
March 17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
March 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Add a comment