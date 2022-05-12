 Hear Travis Barker Join Renforshort on Single 'We'll Make This OK' - Rolling Stone
Travis Barker Joins Renforshort on Single ‘We’ll Make This OK’

Song follows Barker’s collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly and Willow

Renforshort has teamed up with Travis Barker for a synth-laden new single, “We’ll Make This OK.” On the song, the singer, a.k.a. Lauren Isenberg, reflects on the emotional aftermath a failed relationship, crooning, “Oh, you said you tried/Then why am I cryin’ all the time?”

The track will appear on Renforshort’s forthcoming debut LP, Dear Amelia, out July 8 via Interscope. The album also features the 20-year-old alt-pop artist’s recent songs, “Moshpit” and “Made For You.”

In 2020, the Toronto-based musician spoke with Rolling Stone about her debut EP, Teenage Angst, and how she survived the early months of the pandemic by writing songs over Zoom. At the time she teased her debut album, noting, “I’m stoked because that’s an all-around creative project to work on.”

Barker, meanwhile, has been making the rounds and collaborating with numerous artists, including Avril Lavigne, Willow — and even Reba McEntire, whom he joined onstage at the Oscars. Barker also executive produced Machine Gun Kelly’s latest album Mainstream Sellout.

