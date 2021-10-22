Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Dress Up as Famously Stable Couple Sid and Nancy

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian did exactly the thing you’d expect them to do ahead of Halloween, dress up as famously dysfunctional couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

Kardashian shared a photo series of the couple’s costume on Instagram with the caption, “Till death do us part.” Super cute, considering Spungen was killed mysteriously with a knife at the Chelsea Hotel on October 12th, 1978. Vicious was eventually arrested and charged with murder, and while he reportedly first confessed to the crime, he later denied it. Before he could be tried, Vicious died of a heroin overdose. #RelationShipGoals we guess?

Hopefully, things don’t actually end in such a grisly fashion for the recently engaged couple. Barker and Kardashian confirmed their impending nuptials earlier this month. The Blink-182 drummer and reality star-turned-brand-owner have been dating since January.