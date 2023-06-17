See Travis Barker Find Out That Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant During Blink-182 Show
Travis Barker found out he’s going to be a dad again in the most public way possible Friday as his wife Kourtney Kardashian surprised him with the announcement during a Blink-182 concert.
The trio’s reunion tour hit the BMO Stadium in the Kardashian’s native Los Angeles Friday, where Kourtney was on hand to reveal — via a sign — that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child together.
The arena cameras projected the moment on the big screens, causing a celebratory pause from the music as Barker left the stage to share the moment with Kardashian. (“Someone’s dick still works,” his bandmates quipped.)
In a life-imitating-art moment, Kourtney’s stunt also referenced to Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” video almost 25 years ago: In that video, a woman at a Blink show similarly holds up a “Travis I’m Pregnant” sign.