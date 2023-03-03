Travis Barker Says His Finger Ligament Surgery Was a ‘Success’ After Postponing Blink-182 Tour

Travis Barker is on the mend. On Friday, the Blink-182 drummer revealed his finger surgery was a “success” after dislocating and tearing ligaments in his ring finger during rehearsals for the group’s reunion tour. The injury forced the band to postpone their scheduled tour dates in Latin America.

“Thank you for all the love and prayers and understanding this week as I went into surgery,” he wrote on Instagram. “It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn’t continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically.”

Barker thanked his doctor and assured his fans that his “surgery was a success.” He added, “I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon🥁🤘.”

The update was shared alongside a video of Barker and his family praying that his surgery to go well. He also posted a photo of his hand in bandages, and a gory look inside the ligaments of his finger.

Barker’s post comes several days after Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge revealed that it would have to postpone the group’s reunion tour in Latin America.

“This has been something we’ve been aiming to do for so long and we work so hard and we just kind of had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming,” DeLonge shared in an Instagram video. “Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger and we have to get that well. We have to get that strong before we can do anything else. This is just so sad.”

DeLonge said the group was looking forward to the “biggest shows we ever played” but that they looked forward to “coming down and playing for you guys” in the future. Earlier this month, Barker revealed that he had “smashed” his finger so hard that it caused an injury. At the time, he posted a photo of his swollen and bruised hand.

Blink-182’s world tour was scheduled to begin on March 11, with the band’s first show in Mexico since 2004. The other dates — which included stops in Peru, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, Brazil, and more — marked their first-ever Latin American concerts.

The tour will now begin on May 5 in Saint Paul and run through July 16, when the band wraps the North American leg in Nashville. The European leg will begin in September, ahead of an Australian leg beginning in February 2024.

“I know it seems like you waited so long that you have and we waited so long to this is just devastating on so many levels, but we’re going to get Travis better,” DeLonge said. “And we’re going to come down, the three of us together, and we’re going to rock and we’re going to have an incredible time with you guys.”

He added, “But I really want you to know from my heart to yours, how important you guys are to us and this is not something that we could even have saw coming. It’s just devastating. But we love you. Blink-182 loves you. We will see you soon.”