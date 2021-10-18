Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Are Getting Married

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have announced they are engaged.

The couple confirmed the news on Instagram, with Kardashian sharing an image of the two surrounded by roses and candles on the beach with the caption “forever @travisbarker.”

Barker replied “FOREVER” with the infinity emoji, and also shared a sequence of photos on his Instagram story with friends and family congratulating the pair on their news, including a video from sister Kim Kardashian that featured a close up of the engagement ring.

The Blink-182 drummer and reality star turned brand owner have been dating since January, with Barker proposing at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.

Barker’s children were among the close family and friends to congratulate the couple. Son Landon wrote in his Instagram story: “Congratulations @kourtneykardash and @travisbarker I’m so happy for you guys love you guys so much!” While daughter Alabama commented on Kardashian’s post: “Love u guys.”

Sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian also commented with red love heart emojis.

In August, Barker shared that he traveled by plane for the first time in nearly 13 years; he survived a crash in 2008 that killed four people.

He credited his return to air travel to Kardashian, posting to Instagram: “With you anything is possible.”

Speaking about the achievement with Nylon, he said: “It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton.”

He added: “I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

The engagement came after Barker performed with Young Thug on Saturday Night Live. Barker has also recently collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly on his album Tickets to My Downfall, which Barker helped to write, produce, and record.

The drummer also worked with TikTok star turned punk-rocker Lil Huddy on his debut album Teenage Heartbreak.