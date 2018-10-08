Traveling Wilburys’ ‘Vol. 1’ Prepped for Picture Disc Vinyl Reissue

Jeff Lynne and Bob Dylan will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their legendary supergroup’s debut album, The Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1, with a picture disc vinyl reissue out November 2nd via Craft Recordings. The limited-edition 12-inch is available for pre-order. The A-side image features the band’s logo, and the B-side includes an Alberto Tolot photo of the quintet.

Traveling Wilburys formed in 1988 when George Harrison and Lynne united to record a B-side for the former Beatle’s solo LP Cloud Nine. They wound up working at the recording studio of Dylan, who joined the sessions along with Tom Petty and Roy Orbison.

The all-star collaboration resulted in the folk-rock single “Handle With Care,” which then became the foundation of an entirely new project, dubbed “Traveling Wilburys” – their own winking version of a family band. (Each member even adopted aliases: Harrison as “Nelson Wilbury,” Dylan as “Lucky Wilbury,” Petty as “Charlie T. Wilbury Jr.,” Lynne as “Otis Wilbury” and Orbison as “Lefty Wilbury.”)

The group, with the aid of session drummer Jim Keltner, recorded their first record, The Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1, in 1988. They followed the release – which earned an Album of the Year Grammy nomination in 1989 – with their playfully titled second and final LP, 1990’s The Traveling Wilbury’s Vol. 3.

The Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1 Picture Disc Track List

A1. “Handle With Care”

A2. “Dirty World”

A3. “Rattled”

A4. “Last Night”

A5. “Not Alone Any More”

B1. “Congratulations”

B2. “Heading for the Light”

B3. “Margarita”

B4. “Tweeter and the Monkey Man”

B5. “End of the Line”