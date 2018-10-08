Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Kurt Vile Abides Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Traveling Wilburys’ ‘Vol. 1’ Prepped for Picture Disc Vinyl Reissue

Limited edition disc marks 30th anniversary of debut LP from supergroup featuring George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Getty

Jeff Lynne and Bob Dylan will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their legendary supergroup’s debut album, The Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1, with a picture disc vinyl reissue out November 2nd via Craft Recordings. The limited-edition 12-inch is available for pre-order. The A-side image features the band’s logo, and the B-side includes an Alberto Tolot photo of the quintet.

Traveling Wilburys formed in 1988 when George Harrison and Lynne united to record a B-side for the former Beatle’s solo LP Cloud Nine. They wound up working at the recording studio of Dylan, who joined the sessions along with Tom Petty and Roy Orbison.

The all-star collaboration resulted in the folk-rock single “Handle With Care,” which then became the foundation of an entirely new project, dubbed “Traveling Wilburys” – their own winking version of a family band. (Each member even adopted aliases: Harrison as “Nelson Wilbury,” Dylan as “Lucky Wilbury,” Petty as “Charlie T. Wilbury Jr.,” Lynne as “Otis Wilbury” and Orbison as “Lefty Wilbury.”)

The group, with the aid of session drummer Jim Keltner, recorded their first record, The Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1, in 1988. They followed the release – which earned an Album of the Year Grammy nomination in 1989 – with their playfully titled second and final LP, 1990’s The Traveling Wilbury’s Vol. 3.

The Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1 Picture Disc Track List

A1. “Handle With Care”
A2. “Dirty World”
A3. “Rattled”
A4. “Last Night”
A5. “Not Alone Any More”
B1. “Congratulations”
B2. “Heading for the Light”
B3. “Margarita”
B4. “Tweeter and the Monkey Man”
B5. “End of the Line”

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad