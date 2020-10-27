Listen to the Trailer for Rolling Stone’s ‘500 Greatest Albums’ Podcast

In 2003, Rolling Stone released its list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Since then it’s been the most popular – and most argued-over – list in the magazine’s history. But a lot can happen in 17 years: New artists arrive, tastes change radically, history gets made and remade and reconsidered. So, this year, we completely re-did the list, with help from a group of voters that included Beyonce, Taylor Swift, members of U2, as well as writers, critics, and figures from across the music industry.

We’re celebrating the new list with a big new undertaking: an in-depth podcast, made in partnership with Amazon Music. Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums goes inside the making and the meaning of 10 albums from the list, featuring fresh stories from the artists who recorded them and insights from the Rolling Stone staff. Taylor Swift talks about how Red was a huge risk that changed everything for her; Tom Petty’s family and bandmates describe how a painful period in his life resulted in his classic solo album Wildflowers; hear Chuck D and Hank Shocklee break down how Public Enemy tried to make the greatest rap album ever with It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back – and that’s just a few of the episodes.

Hosted by Senior Writer Brittany Spanos, Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums appears exclusively on Amazon Music, with weekly episodes starting November 10th. Check out the trailer above.