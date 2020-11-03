Tracy Chapman Makes Rare TV Appearance With Performance of ‘Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution’

Tracy Chapman delivered her first TV performance in years with a rendition of “Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution” on Late Night With Seth Meyers Monday, November 2nd.

The singer-songwriter sent in a straightforward clip of her performing the song in front of a black curtain. Although the track off Chapman’s 1988 debut remains as timeless as ever, the singer tweaked the final chorus to make it even more timely the night before the 2020 elections: “It’s finally the tables are starting to turn/Talkin’ bout a revolution, oh no/Talkin’ bout a revolution, oh no/Talkin’ bout a revolution, go vote.” Chapman then moved away from her microphone to reveal a small “Vote” sign.

While Chapman rarely makes television appearances, she released a statement ahead of her Late Night performance, saying, “This is the most important election of our lifetime. It is imperative that everyone vote to restore our democracy,” (per Pitchfork).

Seth Meyers added: “I’ve always thought Tracy Chapman’s music skips your ears and goes straight to your heart. I’m so honored and excited to have her on the show. She’s living proof you can be a great artist while also speaking out for what you believe in.”

While Chapman tends to stay out of the spotlight herself, her music continues to live on and her breakout hit “Fast Car,” in particular, has seen a major resurgence in recent years. The track has been covered by an array of artists including Khalid, Luke Combs, Passenger, and Black Pumas. “The guitar part on that song is super iconic, and everyone knows the song as soon as you start playing it,” Combs recently told Rolling Stone. “They know it, and they sing along. It’s like ‘Free Bird’ or ‘Jolene.'”