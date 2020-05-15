Tracee Ellis Ross Debuts ‘Love Myself’ From Film ‘The High Note’

Tracee Ellis Ross follows in her mom Diana Ross’ footsteps with her first song “Love Myself,” the lead single off the soundtrack for her new film The High Note.

Ross debuted “Love Myself” on Instagram Live Thursday evening in a stream attended by her mom, siblings, Michelle Obama, Janelle Monáe, Lena Waithe and more. During the emotional event, she revealed that she has always dreamed of being a singer but didn’t have the courage to pursue it. Written by Sarah Aarons and produced by Rodney Jerkins, the song is a simple exploration of what it would mean to prioritize how you feel about yourself over what everyone thinks about you.

In The High Note, “Love Myself” will be sung by Ross’ character Grace Davis, a music superstar who is advised by her team not to release new music because she is “too old.” Dakota Johnson plays Davis’ assistant, an aspiring music producer who wants to help Davis achieve her goal. The High Note and its accompanying soundtrack will be released on May 29th, with the film available through VOD platforms due to the ongoing stay-at-home orders across the country.