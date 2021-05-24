Toyah Willcox Busts Out the Catsuit for Scorpions Cover With Robert Fripp

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox covered the Scorpions’ hair metal classic, “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” in the latest installment of their Sunday Lunch video series.

Ever the clever dresser, Wilcox broke out a full cat suit for the performance, prowling around the kitchen and belting the song as Fripp and the pair’s mysterious masked guitarist Sidney Jake bashed out the indelible “Rock You Like a Hurricane” riffs. At one point, Willcox pulled a whip out of her bag of tricks, while later she unleashed a flurry of confetti then closed the clip by grabbing Fripp’s head and shouting, “You are my bitch!”

Fripp and Willcox began their Sunday Lunch series at the beginning of 2021 with a cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” Earlier this month, they covered the Prodigy’s “Firestarter,” while other installments have featured Hawkwind’s “Silver Machine,” the Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction,” and Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Fripp and Willcox spoke about why they wanted to start the quarantine series, with the King Crimson guitarist saying, “Performers have a responsibility to perform and at this particular time to keep people’s spirits up. This is a very English cultural tradition. Essentially, when things are really bad in England, what you do is begin laughing and do silly things. A good reference point is the Ministry of Silly Walks on Monty Python. Now it’s, ‘Robert puts on a tutu and dances to Swan Lake at the river’s edge with his wife.’ So I have followed my wife’s sense and vision of these things.”