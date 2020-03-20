Hear Tove Lo Cover Swedish Pop Star Veronica Maggio

Tove Lo dropped a cover of “I’m Coming,” a song by Swedish pop singer Veronica Maggio. The single is part of Spotify’s “Studio It’s Hits,” a playlist recently launched in the Nordics.

Recorded at Spotify’s headquarter studios in Stockholm, “I’m Coming” is a blissful pop track ideal for the dance floor. “Yeah I know she’s cute but please baby hold out,” Tove Lo begs over a throbbing beat. “I’m coming out.”

Translated as “Jag Kommer,” the song comes off of Maggio’s 2011 album. “This song has been one of my absolute favorites since it came out,” Tove Lo said in a statement. “I have so many memories to it and I’ve always been so impressed with Veronica Maggio’s way with words. I could never write in Swedish the way she can.”

“It’s the perfect mix of poetic, ‘everyday romance’ and making the Swedish summertime feel epic and melancholic all at once,” she added. “It was such a cool challenge to translate something so close to my heart.”

Tove Lo released Sunshine Kitty, her fourth LP, in 2019. She recently announced a North American summer tour in support of the record, kicking off at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida, on May 6th and wrapping up at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Quebec, on August 1st. She paired the announcement with a lyric video for “Equally Lost,” a track that features Doja Kat.