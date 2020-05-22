Tove Lo Releases Deluxe ‘Sunshine Kitty’ Edition, ‘Sadder Badder Cooler’ Video

Tove Lo released an expanded version of her album Sunshine Kitty on Friday. The 22-track LP, titled the Paw Prints Edition, includes all 14 original album tracks; her two Finneas-produced songs, “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak”; her English language cover of Swedish artist Veronica Maggio’s hit single “I’m Coming”; remixes and live recordings; and one brand new song, “Sadder Badder Cooler.”

“It’s been a year since the Sunshine Kitty era started, and though everything has hit on ‘pause’ right now, it feels really amazing to tie it all together with all the songs I’m so proud of from the last year,” Tove Lo writes. “Until I can go back out and tour this album again I hope all my fans will keep having many dance parties at home.”

On the new song, she says, “Elvira Anderfjärd and I wrote ‘Sadder Badder Cooler’ after going deep about how every heartbreak kind of chips away a little piece of you, but it also gives you power if you let it. And how breaking it off with someone who’s bad to you is always a mixed feeling of sadness, anger and big relief. This song to me is full of glitter and power and I hope it hits heavy with my fans.”

“Sadder Badder Cooler” is accompanied by an animated music video, starring a cartoon Tove Lo and her sidekick Sunshine Kitty on a Kill Bill-style mission to take down several Disney princes.

“I can’t wait for you to see this video! I’ve wanted to make a bizarre, over the line, badass animated video with Sunshine Kitty for some time and it just fit so perfectly with this song. I’m so impressed by Venturia Animation Studios and Dreambear productions, they really took my vision to the next level!” Tove Lo says.