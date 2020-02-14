 Watch Tove Lo Join Sean Paul in 'Calling on Me' Music Video - Rolling Stone
Watch Tove Lo Join Sean Paul in ‘Calling on Me’ Music Video

The clip was directed by Andy Hines

Sean Paul has released a music video for his single “Calling on Me,” which features Tove Lo. The video, directed by Andy Hines, sees the duo performing the track in front of ethereal backgrounds while surrounded by desert plants. The video screens behind them shift as the song goes on, revealing snowy landscapes, deep forests and starry skies.

“‘Calling on Me’ is a dope song reflecting the real side of love,” Sean Paul said of the song, his first release of 2020, in a statement. “If you love someone, the energy doesn’t ever change. They are able to call on you at all times. I’m proud to have such an amazing vocalist like Tove Lo be on the track with me.”

Following the release of her album Sunshine Kitty in 2019, Tove Lo has released several tracks so far this year, including the Finneas-produced “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak.” She shared the music video for “Are U Gonna Tell Her?”, featuring MC Zaac, last month. Tove Lo is currently on tour in support of Sunshine Kitty with Alma and Broods. The North American leg wraps February 28th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

