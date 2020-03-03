Tove Lo Plots North American Summer Tour

Tove Lo announced a North American summer tour. The brief trek launches May 6th in Orlando, Florida and wraps June 25th in Cleveland, Ohio.

The electro-pop singer’s live schedule also includes slots at the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 15th; the Firefly Festival on June 21st in Dover, Delaware; and the Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Canada on August 1st. Bookending her North American tour are separate runs in the U.K. and Europe; her first date is March 9th in Glasgow, and her last scheduled date is August 22nd at the Parken Festival in Bodø, Norway.

“The US tour was incredible,” Lo said in a statement of the recent jaunt supporting her 2019 LP, Sunshine Kitty. “I think it’s the best live production I’ve ever had, and the crowds were just so amazing. It was obviously a bit challenging performing with a broken foot, but it almost created an extra close energy with the fans. I’m really looking forward to be able to dance my ass off at the up coming summer shows when I’m all healed!”

Love, who made a guest spot on Sean Paul’s February single “Calling on Me,” paired the tour announcement with a lyric video for her Doja Cat-featured 2019 track “Equally Lost.” The clip includes a guest spot from the animated “Sunshine Kitty,” the character that appears on that album’s cover.

Tove Lo North American Tour Dates

May 6 – House of Blues @ Orlando, FL

May 7 – Fillmore @ Miami, FL

May 9 – Republic @ New Orleans, LA

May 10 – House of Blues @ Dallas, TX

May 12 – Stubbs @ Austin, TX

May 13 – House of Blues @ Houston, TX

May 15 – Hangout Festival @ Gulf Shores, AL

June 21 – Firefly Festival @ Dover, DE

June 22 – Roxian Theatre @ McKnees Rock, PA

June 23 – Fillmore @ Charlotte, NC

June 25 – House of Blues @ Cleveland, OH

August 1 – Osheaga Festival @ Montreal, QC