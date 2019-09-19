Tove Lo Plays Dramatic New Song ‘Sweettalk My Heart’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Tove Lo performed a shadowy version of her sleek new single “Sweettalk My Heart” on Wednesday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The singer opened dramatically, singing the minor-key electro-pop tune with the backing band nearly hidden behind her on a dimly lit platform. She swiveled as the song swelled — from an electric piano progression that recalls the silky, rolling keys from Bruce Hornsby’s “The Way It Is” to a grooving, percussive chorus with belted vocals.

“Sweeter than love/Is the taste of all those promises that pulls you in for good,” she sang. “Can’t get enough/Put your top moves on and run with it/Sweet talk, that shit so good.”

“Sweettalk My Heart” appears on Tove Lo’s upcoming fourth LP, Sunshine Kitty, out September 20th. The track follows previously issued singles “Glad He’s Gone,” “Bad as the Boys” (with Alma), “Jacques” (featuring Jax Jones) and “Really Don’t Like U” (with Kylie Minogue).

In a statement, Lo said the album title is “a play on pussy power, but it’s a happy, positive way of seeing it.” She noted, “It ties in with the lynx. This cartoon cat (featured on the artwork) is an extension of me and part of the new music. She’s super cute, but she does stupid shit like getting in fights and getting fucked up. It’s how I feel the album sounds.”