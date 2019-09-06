Hear Tove Lo Join Forces With Kylie Minogue on ‘Really Don’t Like U’

Tove Lo has dropped a new song from her forthcoming album Sunshine Kitty. The track, “Really Don’t Like U,” features Kylie Minogue and follows the singer’s recent songs “Jacques” and “Bad As The Boys.”

Produced by Ian Kirkpatrick, the ambient pop number has a heartbroken vibe as Tove Lo croons, “Why did I go to this party/ Thought I was done feeling sorry/ Know he’ll be here with somebody/ Why did it have to be you.” The pair’s airy vocals meld together over the chorus. The singer praised Minogue’s contribution on Instagram, writing, “No Words. She melts my heart.”

Sunshine Kitty, Tove Lo’s fourth album, will be released September 20th via Island Records. The album, recorded between Los Angeles and Sweden, features collaborations with ALMA, MC Zaac, Jax Jones and Doja Cat, along with Minogue. In a statement, the singer said the album’s title is “a play on pussy power, but it’s a happy, positive way of seeing it.” She added, “It ties in with the lynx. This cartoon cat (featured on the artwork) is an extension of me and part of the new music. She’s super cute, but she does stupid shit like getting in fights and getting fucked up. It’s how I feel the album sounds.”