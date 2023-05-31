Tove Lo Falls in Love and Takes Over a Karaoke Bar in ‘I Like U’ Video

After visiting the Y2K pop sound with her Krazy Frog-sampling “2 Die 4” on Dirt Femme last year, Tove Lo returns to the era with her earworm single, “‘I like u.”

“I wanted to make another dance song that sonically felt like a nod to 90’s and Y2K dance music,” she said in a press release. “It’s not the usual pop structure but it’s perfect for this song, I think.”

“Lyrically I’m telling the story of my thoughts the first time I saw the love of my life,” the singer added. “They’re not clean but at least I never said any of them out loud.”

The Moni Haworth-directed video follows the artist wearing anime-like makeup as she sings and dances to her own song — completely alone — at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles’ Koreatown. Tove Lo debuted the song, which she co-wrote with frequent collaborator Tim From the House, while on her recent Dirt Femme tour to the acclaim of her fans.

“I run into you everywhere, but you push me away. Does it mean you’re still with her? She convinced you to stay,” she sings. “I know it’s wrong but I cannot help it/I know it’s wrong but I cannot take it… I like you/La la I like you.”

Released in time for Pride month, the singer-songwriter will donate a portion of her streaming sales to The Trevor Project, which is the leading suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.

Tove Lo has had a busy 2023 as she's toured her new album. She's set to perform in Europe and Australia this summer, before returning to the U.S. for several shows and appearances at Austin City Limits.

The release comes several weeks after Tove Lo dropped an acoustic version of a few songs from her Dirt Femme album, including “Suburbia,” “Grapefruit,” and “Pineapple Slice.”

Speaking of Dirt Femme last year, she told Rolling Stone: “I’ve looked back on how my femininity has helped and hurt me throughout my life. And I think the album has that tone to it. I’m bringing up all these questions and feelings and emotions that don’t necessarily have answers to them. It’s just more my current place of wonder.”