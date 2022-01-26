 Hear Tove Lo's New Song 'How Long' - Rolling Stone
Tove Lo Confronts Unrequited Love in New Song ‘How Long’

Single appears on soundtrack for Euphoria Season 2 out Feb. 25

Abdi Ibrahim*

Tove Lo confronts the emotional betrayal of unrequited love in her new song “How Long.” The track appears on the upcoming Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack), which arrives on Feb. 25 via Interscope in partnership with HBO.

“How long have you loved another/ While I’m dreaming of us together/ She got the best of you/ Part of me always knew,” she sings over the synth-laden melodies. “How long have you tried to end it/While I’m blaming myself to fix it/How long.”

The Swedish singer explained the song’s origins in a statement. “‘How Long’ is about love, betrayal and denial. It was one of the few songs that came together for me during quarantine, and I think it’s so beautiful in all its darkness,” she said. “I’m so honored that it gets to be a part of Euphoria, a show I love so much because of its rawness and provocative storytelling.”

“How Long,” which will be featured in Sunday’s episode, is the second single released from the soundtrack following Lana Del Rey’s “Watercolor Eyes.”

Tove Lo is slated to perform at New York City’s Governors Ball on June 11 and Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee on June 17.

In This Article: song announcement, Tove Lo

